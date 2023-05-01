Workers’ Day: My administration will be workers friendly, says Enugu Gov-elect

By Alex Enebeli

The Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah, on Monday said that his administration will be workers friendly as well as promote the welfare of public servants through sustainable reforms.

Mbah, who stated this in a statement issued by Head of his Media Office, Dan Nwomeh, in Enugu, congratulated all workers in the state and Nigeria at large.

He commended the efforts and sacrifices of the workers in both the public and private sectors for the nation’s development over the years.

The governor-elect promised that his administration would be on productivity, and constructive engagement that would eradicate poverty, insecurity, urban slums and raise the standard of living in the state.

Mbah said that the theme of this year’s International Workers’ Day, a “Workers Rights and Socio-economic Justice”, was the main pivot of his Social Charter with the people of the state.

“The 2023 International Worker’s Day theme, ‘Workers Rights and Socio-economic Justice’, which revolves around our Social Charter with the good people of Enugu State, is not by coincidence.

“Our plans for Ndi Enugu State are to formulate and implement impactful policies that will improve their standard of living and ensure that life is pleasurably livable for them,” he said.

Mbah reiterated his commitment to the welfare of workers “since we will achieve nothing much without empowering and equipping the drivers of our development plan.”

Mbah added that workers would be adequately trained and compensated for their labour as he would strive to ensure that no worker lives below the poverty line.

“We are also in a hurry to raise the per capita income of every worker in the state through policies in agriculture and agro-allied industrialisation, education and vocational training among others.

“In so doing, we will be facilitating the training and upskilling of our farmers through our support programmes for sustainable agro-allied revolution.

“We will overhaul and re-equip our healthcare system with qualified medical personnel, especially those in the rural communities, as part of workers’ rights.”

The good news is that we have already embarked on the journey of bringing safe and clean water to every home, and our 180 days promise remainds intact,” Mbah said.

He noted that his administration’s proposed US$30 billion economy would not be possible without a healthy social capital between investors and workers, and harmonization of all the factors of production.

He, however, promised to create an environment that would be investors’ friendly and attractive incentives for the private sector through transparency, rule of law and accountability. (NAN)