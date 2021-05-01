The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Saturday urged workers to contribute their quota toward economic, social and political developments of the country.

Tallen made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in commemoration of the International Workers’ Day

“I urged all workers to seek to work along with their various organisations at all levels of governance, to contribute to the development of the nation socially, economically and politically,” she said.

The minister also encouraged workers to use this years celebration to reflect on their roles as nation builders and ensure they renewed their allegiance to making Nigeria greater through their various endeavours.

She reminded the workers in line with the mandate of her ministry to ensure that they contributed their quota in making the Nigerian society peaceful and safe.

She said that the task should especially focus on the women and girl child who were most vulnerable in our society.

While speaking on the spate of kidnapping, insurgency and banditry, the minister encouraged all to continue to pray for an end to the trend.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had declared Monday, May 3, a public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day celebration. (NAN)

