Workers’ Day: Makinde assures Oyo citizens of job opportunities

By Suleiman Shehu

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has pledged to create more jobs and conducive environment for businesses to strive in the state.

The governor gave the pledged during the 2023 Workers’ Day celebration on Monday in Ibadan.

Makinde, who said that the school-leaving age residents of the state needed employment, promised to create employment opportunities in his second term commencing from May 29.

He said that his administration would embark on aggressive global investment, such renewable energy and other businesses that would create more jobs for the people of the state.

According to him, the environment is safe for investment to thrive, adding that the state is open for businesses and that government would be ready to provide all within its capacity for their businesses to strive.

He solicited for more support from residents for his government for the overall progress of the state.

Makinde promised to prioritise the welfare of workers through prompt payment of their salaries and other benefits.

Earlier, Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Kayode Martins, called for improvement in the workers’ working conditions to further encourage professionalism, dedication and commitment to their duties.

Martins said that periodic training and retraining for workers in the state should also be encouraged to meet the evolving challenges in workplaces and progress of the state.

He called on government and other employers of labour to always be open to dialogue in order to improve on employees’ welfare and working conditions.

The NLC chairman said that the current minimum wage was no longer sustainable as a result of increase in cost of living, occasioned by inflation.

Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Bosun Olabiyi, said the last 365 days had been very tasking for workers in the state and Nigerians in general owing to increase in prices of food and other commodities.

Olabisi commended Makinde for prompt payment of salary and reabsorption of workers who were unjustly sacked during the late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi administration.

Dignitaries at the occasion included the Deputy Governor, Chief Bayo Lawal, the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi, the Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima and members of the House of Assembly, among others.

Highlights of the occasion were the match past by various unions in the state and presentation of prize to the best performing union in the match past.(NAN)