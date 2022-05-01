Workers’ Day: INEC pledges more credible, inclusive elections

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the nation that it will spare no effort in ensuring that elections conducted by the commission continue to get better, freer, fairer, more credible and more inclusive.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the pledge in a message he released to celebrate Nigerian workers on the occasion of 2022 International Workers’ Day, on Sunday in Abuja.

Yakubu said it was an established fact that Nigerian workers had contributed immensely and tirelessly to the country’s stability and economic development over the years in spite the myriad of challenges.

He said that the commission appreciated the support and understanding it had received and continued to receive from workers as it implements reforms of the electoral system.

According to him, they include the expansion of voter access to polling units, continuous voter registration, deployment of appropriate technology, the conduct of numerous off-cycle elections, by-elections and the ongoing preparations for the 2023 General Election.

“As we collectively reflect on sustainable measures to improve the welfare and professional capacity of Nigerian workers, the commission wishes to assure the nation that we will spare no effort in ensuring that elections conducted by us continue to get better, freer, fairer, more credible and more inclusive.

“Happy Workers’ Day,” Yakubu said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

