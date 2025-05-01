Workers’ Day: Gov. Yahaya reaffirms commitment to workers’ welfare

Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of workers in the state, as they celebrate the 2025 International Workers’ Day.

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of workers in the state, as they celebrate the 2025 International Workers’ Day.

Yahaya said this on Thursday in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, while felicitating the state’s workforce on the occasion.

He commended workers for their resilience and contributions to the progress and development of the state.

The governor described workers as the engine room of governance and indispensable partners in the administration’s quest to build a better state.

“Today, I salute the courage, commitment and passion of our workers. Your efforts continue to drive the transformation of our dear state and for that, we are truly grateful,” the governor said.

According to him, the fact that Gombe is among the first to implement the national minimum wage is a clear demonstration of its belief in the right of every worker to earn a fair and decent wage.

“Despite economic challenges, we have sustained prompt and regular payment of salaries, pensions and other entitlements.

“We are also making concerted efforts to clear the backlog of inherited gratuities for both state and local government retirees,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, “Social Justice and Decent Work; Safety and Health of Workers”, Yahaya described it as apt.

According to him, this resonates strongly with his administration’s focus on promoting occupational health, safety and overall worker well-being.

“I am proud of the progress we’ve made in creating a safe and enabling work environment across our public institutions.

“We will continue to prioritise initiatives that protect the dignity, health and productivity of our workers,” he assured.

The governor expressed appreciation to the organised labour in the state, for its cooperation and commitment to industrial harmony, which has been instrumental in the administration’s successes.

“My administration will continue to prioritise the interests of workers while promoting a culture of excellence, equity and good governance in Gombe,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)