Workers Day: FG declares May 1 as public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 1, public holiday in commemoration of the 2024 Workers’ Day Celebration.

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Ndayako, issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

She stated that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

Tunji-Ojo reiterated the need for excellence, efficiency and equity in all spheres of labour, re-affirming President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to foster a culture of innovation, productivity and inclusivity in the workplace.

Tunji-Ojo said, “In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remained steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“Let me reaffirm the President’s commitment to provide a conducive environment for work, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

While acknowledging the contribution of workers, he called for proactive measures to mitigate adverse effects of climate change through synergy in the implementation of sustainable practices.

He also acknowledged policies that promote well-being in the workplace and in building a nation guided by the principles of integrity, diligence and compassion.

The Minister also urged Nigerians to remain committed to the present administration’s Renewed “Hope Agenda” and wished workers a happy celebration. (NAN)

By Yahaya Isah