The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has lauded the front-line and essential workers, who worked tirelessly, to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello said this in a statement on Saturday to felicitate the workers on the occasion of the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration.

” I acknowledge and laud the efforts of all the frontline health workers comprising the doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory officers, cleaners, drivers, administrative officers and all others who risked it all so that the rest of us are safe.

” I salute also, other essential workers, who functioned in public utility organisations such as electricity, water supply, telecommunications, environmental sanitation and not forgetting our security operatives,” Bello said.

The minister paid tributes to those who lost their lives while fighting the pandemic and prayed that they rest in peace.

He called on members of the public not to be complacent as the pandemic was not yet over.

Bello urged the public to continue to observe all non-pharmaceutical protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

The minister noted that preventing the spread of COVID-19 would honour the memory of the workers, who paid the ultimate price, while fighting the pandemic.

He acknowledged the role of the workers in the development of FCT over the years.

Bello particularly saluted the efforts of the pioneer workers, who laid the foundation, of what has grown to become a beautiful capital city.

The minister called on the trade unions to work with the government and embrace dialogue in settling trade disagreements.

He assured of the FCT Administration’s commitment in motivating the staff for them to deliver the best services to the residents of the FCT.

The minister assured members of staff of the FCT that the Administration was committed to the promotion of their welfare and wellbeing.

He, however, appealed to the staff to show more commitment to service, adding that the FCTA and indeed the nation would not reach its full potential without a committed workforce. (NAN)

