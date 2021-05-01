Workers’ Day: AMAC Chairman felicitates Nigerian workers

May 1, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Municipal Area (AMAC), has felicitated Nigerian workers on the commemoration of year’s International Workers Day.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Candido described workers as the engine room of progress and development.

The chairman, who appreciated workers, particularly those in AMAC, said their sacrifices and productivity had contributed to the remarkable achievements recorded by his administration.

reiterated his administration’s commitment to keeping faith with workers by ensuring payment of attention to their welfare.

Candido pledged to ensure timely and prompt payment of their salaries and other emoluments, as well as to ensure that their capacities were built through and re-.

Dayo Lawal, Special Assistant on Media and to Candido, signed the statement.

Workers the world over mark May 1 as Workers Day, a day set aside by the to celebrate workers doggedness and commitment to service. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,