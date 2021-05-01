Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has felicitated Nigerian workers on the commemoration of this year’s International Workers Day.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja Candido described workers as the engine room of progress and development.

The chairman, who appreciated workers, particularly those in AMAC, said their sacrifices and productivity had contributed to the remarkable achievements recorded by his administration.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to keeping faith with workers by ensuring payment of maximum attention to their welfare.

Candido pledged to ensure timely and prompt payment of their salaries and other emoluments, as well as to ensure that their capacities were built through training and re-training.

Dayo Lawal, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to Candido, signed the statement.

Workers the world over mark May 1 as Workers Day, a day set aside by the UN to celebrate workers doggedness and commitment to service. (NAN)

