Workers’ Day: AANI Lagos Chapter felicitates with workers

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, Lagos State Chapter , has felicitates with the Nigerian workerw on the occasion of the 2022 Workers’ Day.

A statement by Omolara A. Balogun, mni, Chairman, AANI Lagos Chapter on May 1st 2022 expressed respect for the hardwork and dedication of Nigerian workers.

According to the Lagos AANI Chapter Chairman, “On the occasion of the 2022 International Labour Day, the distinguished members of AANI Lagos Chapter, acknowledge and respect the hard work and dedication of the workers in the Nigerian Labour Force. You are the builders of our Nation.



She added, “We say thank you and wish all Nigerian workers a Happy Workers’ Day.”

