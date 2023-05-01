Workers contributions to nation’s development immeasurable – Sanwo-Olu

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, says workers’ hardwork, dedication, and contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria are immeasurable.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Monday, on his Facebook page, while felicitating with workers on the commemoration of Workers Day.

”On this Workers’ Day, I extend my warmest greetings to all workers in Lagos and beyond.

”Your hardwork, dedication, and contributions to the growth and development of our state and nation are immeasurable.

”As we celebrate the achievements and sacrifices of workers today, let us also reaffirm our commitment to creating a conducive work environment that promotes the well-being and prosperity of all workers.

”Together, we can build a more prosperous and equitable society where every worker has the opportunity to thrive and succeed,” he said.

The governor commended the resilience and tenacity of workers in the face of unprecedented challenges, adding that with collective efforts, any obstacle would be tackled and greater heights would be achieved.

”Once again, happy Workers’ Day to all workers in Lagos and Nigeria. The future is bright, and we are all in it together,” he said. (NAN)