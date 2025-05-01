Worker Day: Fubara calls for protection of workers’ rights

Siminalayi Fubara, the Suspended Governor of Rivers, has commended the state workers for their resilience, dedication, and professionalism, in spite of the democratic challenges

By Precious Akutamadu



Fubara made the remark in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nelson Chukwudi, to mark the 2025 Workers Day in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He emphasised the importance of prioritising occupational safety and well-being as essential pillars for sustainable growth, citing this year’s theme, “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate.”

Fubara underscored the urgent need to protect workers amid escalating environmental threats and socio-political uncertainties.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu, in advancing labour reforms and promoting climate-conscious policies that supported a healthier, safer working environment nationwide.

He urged employers to respect labour laws and uphold workers’ rights and dignity.

Fubara recalled his administration’s dedication to workers’ welfare and work environment that nurtured dignity, opportunity, and prosperity.

He prayed for divine wisdom and guidance for leaders and encouraged the people of Rivers state to stay hopeful and united. (NAN)www.nannews.ng