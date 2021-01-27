Work together to capture Anambra – PDP aspirant urges stakeholders

Chief Ugochukwu Okeke, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, has challenged party stakeholders to work together to capture the state in the governorship election slated for Nov. 6.

Okeke said this while addressing newsmen after a familiarisation tour of four Local Government Areas in the state on Tuesday.

He lamented the abysmal performance of the party in the previous governorship election which saw the party coming third.

Okeke blamed the development on money bags politics and godfatherism that had characterised elections in the state.

According to him, the party can only wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance when members are determined to change the narratives.

“In the previous election in the state, PDP came a distant third. We did not even come second.

“It is unheard of in a state that claims to be PDP state. If we must prove that claim, we must think outside the box and strive for excellence by doing things the right way this time, “he said.

Okeke said his decision to remain in the party was informed by the passion and confidence he had in the party.

” PDP is a great party. There is a desire in me to bring the best in the party. But unfortunately, we have continued to do the same thing same way and expect a different result. It is wrong.

“Politics is not only about money. It is about working together, determination, integrity and interest, it is about focus and accomplishment as well as doing things that will affect lives positively, ” he said.

Earlier, Mr Jude Ezeani, PDP chairman of Aniocha Local Government Area, expressed confidence in the party to provide credible process that would guarantee free and fair primary election.

Ezeani described the aspirant as a party man and grassroot politician who had not taken advantage of his position to divide the party executives.

Also speaking, a woman leader of the party, Mrs Regina Okeke, said she was attracted to the aspirant due to his humility and simplicity, saying she had no doubt that he would clinch the party ticket during the primary. (NAN)