Work to commence on Osun house project in Abuja- Governor

By Olajide Idowu

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun says work will commence on the state’s house project abandoned for 13 years in the Central Business District, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Adeleke expressed delight that all contractual issues that delayed the completion of the project for 13 years had been resolved.

According to the governor, the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure will commence work on the project by next month.

“In line with the policy of our administration to complete all inherited projects, we have resolved all bottlenecks and the ministry of works is to commence work without further delay.

“I urge the Ministry to fast track the project. Our administration is committed in completing the project started and almost completed by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

“From 2023 to date, we have successfully navigated the contractual issues. I can assure Osun people that the coast is now clear now and Osun will soon be reaping the fruits of its investment in the project”, he said (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)