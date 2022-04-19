Work resumes in Osun after Easter holidays

Workers in Osogbo, Osun, on Tuesday resumed work after observing Friday and Monday as public holidays to celebrate Easter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) checks at the state Secretariat in Abere, saw civil servants at their offices carrying out their routine duties.

NAN also reports that some of the workers were seen in clusters discussing.

A visit to some Federal Government establishments in the state, also saw that federal civil servants had resumed after the holidays.

Similarly, all the commercial banks in Osogbo were opened for business transactions with customers going into the banks to make various transactions.

NAN’s visit to Olorunda Local Government Secretariat in Osogbo equally revealed that workers were back to their offices at the secretariat.

Mr Mathew Kolawole, a staff of the local government secretariat told NAN that he enjoyed some quality time with his children and members of his extended family during the Easter break.

He said that he travelled with his family to his home town to celebrate the Easter with his parents and other siblings.

Kolawole said the trip was a refreshing experience, as it presented him the opportunity to bond with his relatives and extended family members who also visited home.

He, however, said people should not see the holidays as merry making alone but learn from the significance of the Easter.

According to him, people should see Easter as a period of sober reflection, and sacrifice for the redemption of humanity.

“Though the Easter holidays were celebrated by many with dinning and wining, but its significance must be applied in our daily lives.

“We must realise God’s love for us and reflect same in our dealings with others as we strive to live a selfless life pleasing unto God,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government had declared Friday and Monday as public holidays for Christian faithful to celebrate the Easter. (NAN)

