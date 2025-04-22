Work resumes in Osun after Easter holidays

Work and commercial activities resumed in Osogbo, capital of Osun, on Tuesday, after the two days of public holidays declared by the Federal Government for the celebration of Easter.

By Olajide Idowu

Work and commercial activities resumed in Osogbo, capital of Osun, on Tuesday, after the two days of public holidays declared by the Federal Government for the celebration of Easter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that banks, commercial businesses and government offices closed for the Friday and Monday Easter holidays, were re-opened to customers.

Workers at the Federal High Court and Osun House of Assembly in Osogbo, were already back to their duty posts and preparing for the day’s activities when NAN correspondent visited.

The same scenario played out at the state secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, as workers were seen at their duty posts attending to the business of the day.

Mr Mathew Olaoye, a civil servant, who spoke with NAN expressed gratitude to God for witnessing another Easter celebration, recounting the many good tidings the season had always brought.

Olaoye said, “Easter reminds us of the ultimate love and sacrifice that God made for the human race, by giving His son for the atonement of our sins.

“We are to show love to one another and live in peace with each other, just like the lesson behind the whole Easter season,” he said.

Mr Sunday Oluwafemi, a staff of the state House of Assembly, said that this year’s Easter celebration was lowkey due to the harsh economic realities in the country.

Oluwafemi, however, thanked God for His mercies saying “We thank God for the gift of life, despite all the challenges, we are among those that witnessed another Easter.

“I strongly believe that with God, all things are possible, and because God really love us as a nation; I believe that things will only get better in Nigeria.” he said (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)