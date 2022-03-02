Work resumes at Bwari Area Council as NULGE calls off strike

By Veronica Dariya

Members of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Bwari Area Council of the FCT, on Wednesday, resumed work at the council’s secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the secretariat, observed that the complex, opened 13 days after it was shut by members of the union, had few activities going on as normalcy tried to return.

NAN recalls that FCT NULGE had on Thursday, Feb. 17, directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike over non-payment of its January salaries.

The union, however, called off the action in a circular, signed by its state President, Mr Ibrahim Kabi, directing members in all the six area councils of the territory to resume work after the action was met with a positive response.

Kabi said: “The FCTA on Feb. 28, released the council’s allocation where members have begun to receive their salary alerts, which was our agitation in the beginning.

“We have said we will only come back to work only when our members from all the six area councils receive alerts.

“Therefore, sequel to the above, the protest has been cancelled and all members are to resume to their places of work.”

While appreciating the members, he admonished them to be patient in the period of hardship.



One of the staff of the council, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that he had received his January salary and so did all the staff.

He was, however, concerned about when that of February would come into their purses as they were already indebted and what they had at the moment, might not meet up with their family needs.

He urged the FCT Administration to endeavour to disburse full revenue allocation as allocated to the councils timely, to avoid a repeat of the incident in future. (NAN)

