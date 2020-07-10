Work on Minna city gate-Chanchaga dual carriage road commences soon-Official

Share the news















Work will commence soon at the Minna City Gate-chanchaga dual carriage Road, following the mobilization to site of the H&M Company by the Niger State Government.

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe who is also the Chairman of the Infrastructure Monitoring Committee disclosed this while inspecting the mobilization of heavy-duty equipment to site by the Engineering Company.

The road which measure 5.5 Kilometres is considered double as it is a dual carriage Road bringing the total to 11Kilometres, is to be fixed at the cost of 403 Million Naira.

The Chairman of the Committee assured that work at the site will commence in earnest by Monday, while urging commuters to bear with the situation and any inconvenience as well as give maximum corporation towards the success of the project.

Explaining why the choice of the Company, the leader of the Infrastructure Monitoring Committee said the State Government opted for the Company considering its quest for quality and standard work bearing in mind that articulated vehicles usually ply the road daily.

He said though it is a Federal Government Road, it has caused untold hardship to people hence the order by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for immediate intervention.

The Committee Chairman said to avoid gridlock at the commencement of work, one lane of the road would be addressed before the other, and the Committee will further have an interface with the Contractor for speedy completion of the project

