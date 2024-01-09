Work-Life-Balance: Customs CG leads officers on 6.6 kilometers endurance walk

In a remarkable display of commitment to both personal well-being and the success of the Nigeria Customs Service, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR undertook a 6.6-kilometer ‘Walk Life Balance’ at the iconic Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Saturday morning of 6 January 2024.

This fitness initiative, a recurrent practice for the CGC, underscores Adeniyi’s dedication to harmonizing the demands of a rigorous customs profession with the imperative of maintaining physical and mental health.

In an exclusive interview after completing the refreshing walk, CGC Adeniyi highlighted the importance of such exercises for himself and his officers, acknowledging the strenuous nature of their duties, particularly in bustling urban centers.

“Every weekend that I am in Abuja, we try to make it count that we really want to achieve a balance between the rigorous demands of our work and the need to stay fit to stay healthy,” shared CGC Adeniyi.

He further emphasized the necessity of integrating regular physical activities into the lives of customs officers, acknowledging the daily challenges they face, including traffic congestion and family issues.

“We have to keep ourselves in a very high level of mental physical fitness. We really have to motivate ourselves,” he added.

Drawing a parallel between the distance covered during the walk and the ambitious revenue targets set for 2024, CGC Adeniyi expressed confidence in the Service’s ability to achieve its financial goals.

“If you compare the distance of 6.6 kilometers that we covered this morning with the figure of revenue which we want to generate in 2024 – and put trillion Naira behind that figure, then it means we have achieved our revenue targets for 2024.”

CGC Adeniyi’s unwavering commitment to fostering a healthy work-life balance not only exemplifies his leadership but also sets a precedent for a thriving and resilient Nigeria Customs Service in the year 2024.

Similarly, in a stride towards prioritizing the well-being of the officers and men of the Service, the CGC has affirmed his commitment to enhance their welfare through a comprehensive infrastructure initiative.

This ambitious project, located close to Namadi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is characterized by residential buildings, offices, schools, worship centers, officers’ mess, and a shopping mall, and is strategically designed to accommodate over 2500 officers working in Abuja.

Speaking on the project, CGC Adeniyi stated, “Our officers dedicate themselves tirelessly to their duties, and it is our responsibility to reciprocate their dedication by ensuring they have not just adequate but befitting housing and essential social amenities. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to their well-being.”

Speaking further, the CGC noted that the multifaceted project aligns with his broader agenda to modernize and improve the overall working conditions within the Nigeria Customs Service.

The CGC noted that the inclusion of educational facilities, worship centers, and recreational spaces reflects a holistic approach to fostering a supportive community for customs officers and their families.

According to him, as the project takes shape, it signifies a positive step towards elevating the living standards of those serving on the frontlines of Customs operations.

