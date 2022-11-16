Work in harmony with your legislative councils, Ortom charges LG Chairmen

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has charged Local Government Chairmen in the state to work in harmony with their Legislative Councils for the effective implementation of policies and programmes in their respective local government areas.

Governor Ortom gave the charge Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 while declaring open a 3-day Strategic Leadership and Administrative Induction Course for Local Government officials in the state.

The theme of induction is tagged: “People-Centered Administration: People-Centered Technological and Innovation Administration.”

The workshop is organized by the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and is being facilitated by the Benue State University Consultancy Services.

It is meant for Council Chairmen, their Deputies, Secretaries, DGSAs, Treasurers, Supervisory Councillors, Advisers and elected Councillors.

While declaring the workshop open at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, Governor Ortom noted that the Local Government was the closest tier of government to the people and particularly tasked the Chairmen to reside in their respective areas and attend to the challenges of their locality than running away from the people who elected them.

He said: “I urge you to work very hard to leave a mark. Do not run away from your people. Stay with your people. Work with them. Explain things to them” stressing that when people understand certain decisions they will not act in ignorance or gossip.”

According to him, “Local Government Chairmen and Councilors belong to the people. At all times, you must listen to them even when you are not able to solve their problems, talk to them and explain things to them. As much as possible, stay in your local government headquarters and attend to the challenges that we have in those Local Governments,” Ortom stated.

He further tasked the Chairmen on collaborative relationships, stating that “Chairmen must know that they have a parliament, that they have a Legislative Council” and must at all times carry them along in decision making.”

Governor Ortom also advised the Chairmen and local government officials to operate within the extant laws guiding the administration of the local government system, saying “Go and read the guidelines, read the laws establishing local government Councils. Respect each other, don’t look down upon Chairmen, don’t look down upon councillors.”

The Governor enjoined the Chairmen on transparency in financial dealings for their Councils, emphasising that “You must be transparent and open. Be very open to your people, especially the Councillors and Supervisors. They are the ones to defend you. That way, things will work out for you.”

He also cautioned them against taking unapproved loans and insisted that even when it becomes necessary to take such loans, “You must always follow due process before accessing any loans for the local Councils whenever there is need to do so.”

“If you are taking any loans, your legislative houses must know. Any loan you are taking, apart from your Legislative Houses knowing, the Bureau on Local Government should know so that you will be given approval and then we can defend you,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Benue State University, Professor Tor Iorapuu in his remarks, thanked the Governor for giving the University the privilege to facilitate the workshop and the Bureau for Local Government for the partnership and collaboration.

According to him, “By giving BSU the opportunity to facilitate the workshop means it is to establish and promote local content. You believe so much in the resource base of our University. You believe in local content and you have demonstrated that in a lot of things that are happening in the state.”

He emphasized that “For our participants, this is about Benue State, it is about our Local Governments, it is about our people, it is about our country” and assured that the team of facilitators and resource persons drawn from the University will offer the best to enrich the knowledge base of the participants to add value in administering the local governments.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

