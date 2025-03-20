Work hard, pray for divine intervention – CDS charges personnel

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has charged personnel of the Armed Forces to combine hard work and prayer so as to defeat the enemies of the state.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has charged personnel of the Armed Forces to combine hard work and prayer so as to defeat the enemies of the state.

Musa made the call at the break of fast with the Christian officers, soldiers, ratings, airmen and airwomen in the spirit of the ongoing Christian Lent, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Lent is 40 days long to represent the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting and praying in the desert before starting his own ministry and this year’s Lenten season began on March 5 Ash Wednesday, and ends on April 17, being Holy Thursday.

He expressed excitement that both religions (Christianity and Islam) are observing fasting at the same time, saying it was a sign that God is with them.

He said it was important that they continue to remain together as Nigerians.

“It is a great privilege for us to always be together and I think this is something that we should always look forward to.

“We pray to God Almighty for his blessings now and always to give us success over the enemy that is confronting us in all directions.

“I want to congratulate everybody that is here and to urge us to continue to work hard and pray because you can work so hard but we still need God’s divine intervention for things to work,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Operations, Maj.-Gen. Emeka Onumajuru, thanked the CDS for encouraging all personnel to actively live by the faith and the significance of the Lent season.

He described the lent season as a season of thanksgiving and alms giving, adding that the event would enhance the spirit of unity in the armed forces. (NAN)