Work begins on damaged rail panels linking Osun with Kwara

The management of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has commenced the repair of damaged rail panels linking Osun with Kwara.

Mr Stephen Obasanjo-Dominion, the Principal Civil Engineer with the NRC in charge of Osun and Kwara anounced this on Monday in llorin while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Obasanjo-Dominion, a huge flood caused damage to some rail panels at Osogbo-Dagbolu axis in Osun State which paralysed movement of trains from Lagos to the North.

He said since the incident occurred over three weeks ago, the management had commenced repair of the damaged panels.

“The Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation is currently supervising the repair work on the damaged rail panels to ensure early completion,” Obasanjo-Dominion said.

He said the damaged rail panels had caused economic setback to the Corporation.

Obasanjo-Dominion appealed to the passengers willing to travel by train along the route to be patient with the Corporation, assuring that the repair would soon be completed

