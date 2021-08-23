Work begins on damaged rail panels linking Osun with Kwara

August 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The management of Railway Corporation (NRC) has commenced the repair of damaged rail panels linking with Kwara.

Mr Stephen Obasanjo-Dominion, the Principal Civil with the NRC charge of and Kwara anounced on Monday llorin while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Obasanjo-Dominion, a huge caused damage to some rail panels at Osogbo-Dagbolu axis in State which paralysed movement of trains from Lagos to the North.

He said since the incident occurred over three weeks ago, the management had commenced repair of the damaged panels.

“The Director of the Railway is currently supervising the repair on the damaged rail panels to ensure early completion,” Obasanjo-Dominion said.

He said the damaged rail panels had caused economic setback to the Corporation.

Obasanjo-Dominion appealed to the passengers willing to travel train along the route to be patient with the Corporation, assuring the repair would soon be completed

(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,