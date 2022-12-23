WORI urges women get their PVCs

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Women Rights Initiative (WORI) has called on the general public particularly women who are yet to collect their PVCS to do so in order to avoid being disenfranchised in next year’s elections.

In a statement signed by Executive Director, Mrs Laiatu Augustine Bamaiyi says there is a lacuna in women representation and they stand a better chance of voting the right candidate who would represent them.

WORI pointed out that women constitute more than half of the population of Nigeria and with their voice they can make strategic impact on socioeconomic wellbeing of the nation.

The NGO called on INEC to put in place mechanisms for the timely release of the PVCS stating that it would be illegal to disenfranchise the citizenry.

She further advises Women voters to be wise and not sell their PVCS alerting that some political parties are already in the move to purchase PVCS to enable their candidate win the election.

The body assured that all eligible voters who have their PVCS that with it, they can birth a change in the nation and involving women in politics and decision make will promote these country and women in general.