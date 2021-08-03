Woodworker bags 1 year imprisonment for stealing cell phone

August 3, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A Grade I Area in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a woodworker, Yusuf Abdullahi to one year imprisonment for a cell phone.

The Judge, Muhammad , sentenced Abdullahi who lives in Kubwa, Abuja, after pleaded guilty to joint act and theft.

also gave Abdullahi an option to pay a fine of 15, 000 and ordered him to pay the complainant, Patrick Emianfor 40, 000 as compensation.

also warned Abdullahi to desist committing crimes and of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the that the complainant reported the matter at  the Dutse Alhaji Police Station on July 28.

Okpa said Abdullahi and one other, at large, attacked the complainant and threatened to harm him with a knife on the Dunamis Church road, Dutse on July 14.

The prosecution counsel said Abdullahi stole the complainant’s cell phone worth 50, 000.

said during police investigations, Abdullahi confessed that sold the cell phone to a businessman, Badaru Sani, at Yankasua Market, Galadima.

The offence, he said,  contravened the provisions of  sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.

Abdullahi begged the for leniency, saying that it was his first time and he will not repeat it.  (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,