Woodworker bags 1 year imprisonment for stealing cell phone

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a woodworker, Yusuf Abdullahi to one year imprisonment for stealing a cell phone.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, sentenced Abdullahi who lives in Kubwa, Abuja, after he pleaded guilty to joint act and theft.

He also gave Abdullahi an option to pay a fine of N15, 000 and ordered him to pay the complainant, Patrick Emianfor N40, 000 as compensation.

Adamu also warned Abdullahi to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station on July 28.

Okpa said Abdullahi and one other, at large, attacked the complainant and threatened to harm him with a knife on the Dunamis Church road, Dutse on July 14.

The prosecution counsel said Abdullahi stole the complainant’s cell phone worth N50, 000.

He said during police investigations, Abdullahi confessed that he sold the cell phone to a businessman, Badaru Sani, at Yankasua Market, Galadima.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.

Abdullahi begged the court for leniency, saying that it was his first time and he will not repeat it. (NAN)

