Wood cutter docked for allegedly stealing timber worth N500,000

A 45-year-old wood cutter, Yekinni Iyoka, who allegedly obtained timber worth N500,000 under false pretences, was on Friday docked in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Iyoka with two counts of obtaining under false pretences and unlawful conversion.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in January, at Okobaba Sawmill, Ebute Meta.’

He alleged that the defendant obtained 13 pieces of Timber worth N500,000 under false pretences from Mr Felix Ayetobaband converted it to his person use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F.M. Kayode-Alamu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties each in the like sum.

She adjourned until July 18 for mention. (NAN)

