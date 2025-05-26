Women’s right: OXFAM closes out project in Adamawa

OXFAM and partners, on Monday, closed out its 18-months women project implemented in Michika and Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa, and called for sustenance of women

OXFAM and partners, on Monday, closed out its 18-months women project implemented in Michika and Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa, and called for sustenance of women advancement achievements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the theme of the project was, “Promoting Women’s Rights and Gender Equality (WoRGE).”

Speaking at the Closeout event, OXFAM’s Country Director, Mr Daniel Mccornmick, urged the stakeholders to also scale up many achievements made by the organisation during the project implementation.

He further called for continued promotion of the rights of women, and advancement of gender equality and social protection.

“Today marks a significant milestone in an extraordinary initiative with transformative potential for the people of Michika and Guyuk as well as the entire Adamawa state.

“This event highlights the progress made in advancing women’s rights and promoting gender equality through conflict-sensitive, inclusive, and locally rooted approaches that contribute to lasting behavioural and systemic change.

“OXFAM is honoured to be supported and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union,” he said.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of the state appreciated the contribution of the partners and their efforts in promoting women’s rights and gender equality in the state.

Fintiri, represented by the Commissioner, Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Wumfe Anthony, assured that the project had impacted positively on the communities.

He said, ‘’the success of the project is a call to action for sustainable development when women’s rights are protected and empowered, especially at the grassroots.’’

Mrs Neido Kofolto, Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, commended OXFAM for impacting positively on the plight of women.

According to her, the project has clearly indicated that change is possible and women have a vital role to play for peace and economic development in the society.

Dr Mary Padinga, Chairperson, Adamawa Planning Commission, said that OXFAM projects had impacted positively in the state in various sectors not only promoting women’s rights and gender equality.

According to her, Adamawa is in need of such interventions despite the fact that there is a sustainability plan on ground.

Cross section of paramount rulers, including Dr Kuruhaye Dishon-Dansanda of Guyuk and Prof. Bulus Gadiga of Michika, appreciated the impact of the project on socio-economic development of their respective communities.

According to them, the project had promoted inclusive governance and entrepreneurship, especially among women, for self reliance in the areas. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)