Women’s groups rally against divestment without ecosystem restoration in Niger Delta

In a passionate outcry against the proposed divestment of onshore assets by oil corporations in the Niger Delta, women-led organizations have united to condemn the move and demand ecosystem restoration before any further divestment takes place.

The Kebetkache Women Development & Resource Centre, along with allied community-based women’s groups, expressed deep dismay over Shell’s plans to sell its shares in the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to investors without consulting affected communities.

Similar concerns were raised about divestment plans by other major players like Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Exxon Mobil Nigeria Limited, and Total Energy Nigeria Limited.

Emem Okon, representing the Kebetkache Women Development & Resource Centre, emphasized the detrimental impact of oil exploitation on women in the Niger Delta. She highlighted how women bear the brunt of environmental degradation, facing hardships due to polluted farmlands and waterways that affect their livelihoods and health.

The women’s groups called on the Nigerian government to intervene and halt divestment plans until adequate measures are taken to restore ecosystems and compensate affected communities. They demanded that companies divesting their oil assets commit to cleaning up polluted sites and restoring lost livelihood opportunities.

The statement issued by the women’s groups also urged the Rivers State Governor to seek a court injunction to prevent the sale of any assets until environmental concerns are addressed. The overarching message was clear: “No Divestment Without Ecosystem Restoration!”

Signed by representatives from various women’s organizations across the Niger Delta, including the Alauchi Women Development Initiative, Mba Okase Women, Abua Women Association, Coalition of Ogoni Women Development Initiative, Kallop Environmental Centre, and others, the statement underscores the unity and determination of women to protect their communities and natural resources from further harm.

As the debate over oil divestment continues, the voices of these women resonate loudly, demanding justice, accountability, and environmental stewardship from both corporations and the government.

By Chimezie Godfrey