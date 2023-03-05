Women’s Day: NAWOJ urges women to take rightful place in leadership

By Abiodun Azi

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos Chapter, has urged women to unite and take their rightful place in leadership.

Mrs Adeola Ekine, Chairperson, NAWOJ Lagos,made the call in a statement on Saturday ahead of the commemoration of the 2023 International Women’s Day on March 8.

Ekine urged women to keep advocating for their rights as women as well as take positions in leadership and decision making in various sectors of the society.

According to her, women provide skills and imaginative perspectives when they are in position of leadership.

She also said that female leaders bring structural and cultural differences to the table to drive effective and unbiased solutions.

Ekine, therefore, urged women all over the world to come together, support each other to take their rightful place in leadership.

“International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide on the 8th of March.

“The UN theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ”DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

“The aim of International Women’s Day 2023 is for everybody to truly embrace equity.

“It is not just something to say or write about, it is what we need to think about, know, value, embrace, believe and imbibe that equity is creating an inclusive world,” she stated.

She said that as stakeholders, women should be ready to call out discrimination, draw attention to bias, and seek out inclusion.

”Collective activism is what drives change from grassroots action to wide-scale momentum.

”Forging gender equity isn’t limited to women, men should also be part of the campaign to show that the change has come to stay.

“This is important for the social, economic, cultural, and political advancement of women,” Ekine said.

According to her, when people embrace equity, they embrace diversity, inclusion, equity to forge harmony and unity to help drive success for all.

She said equality was the goal and equity was the means to get there.

”Through the process of equity, all can reach equality,” she said. (NAN)