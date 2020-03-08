Women’s Day: How to achieve gender equality in newsrooms — Experts

Some media experts have charged women journalists to be diligent and build their capacities in order to achieve gender equality in the newsroom.

The experts gave the charge during the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) congress held in Lagos on Saturday to mark the 2020 International Women’s Day.

They said that gender equality would help achieve better synergy in the workplace.

Mrs Ijeoma Popoola, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief (AEIC) with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that everyone should be offered the same opportunities and status, irrespective of gender.

“Women have done better than so many men when given the same opportunity; they have proven their mettle.

“In spite of what the women represent, it pains me that the world has not given us all we need to succeed.

“Hundreds of women don’t get jobs because of their gender; they have been deprived jobs because of pregnancy,” she said.

Popoola noted that though some societies had made progress in fighting the cause of women, none had achieved a balance.

She, however, urged women not to rest on their oars complaining, but rather build on their capacity so it would be easier to ask for their rights.

The NAN editor urged women journalists to be diligent, avoid excuses, develop capacity and exhibit leadership qualities.

According to Popoola, having “I can do it” attitude, being positive and supporting fellow women will enhance gender equality in the workplace.

Popoola, however, cautioned NAWOJ members against neglecting the homes and families to avoid having problems at work.

Also, Mrs Abimbola Oyetunde, General Manager, Bronze FM, Benin City, called on the women to stop giving excuses in the execution of their duties.

“Let your hardwork speak for you; people notice how well you do your job,” she said.

Oyetunde also urged women journalists to project a good image, better self value, talk sensibly in meetings and manage conflicts professionally to achieve equality in a male dominated world.

“Speak with confidence, be assertive, know your strength and identify your uniqueness, read widely, learn other skills.

“The world is at your feet; make use of technology to make your work easier,” she said.

Oyetunde urged women to mentor other women, saying “be that woman that will lift other women up”. (NAN)