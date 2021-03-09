Former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti has urged women in the country to remained resilience and keep hope alive.

Fayose made the call in a message in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday marking the International Women’s Day.

According to him, Nigerian women should be commended for their patience, resilience and tolerance in the face of recent happenings in the country.

The former governor said in spite of the situation the country found itself, women had demonstrated themselves as the hope of the world.

He stressed that women were custodian of men and children, noting their love will take the nation out of captivity.

“Considering the roles of women in our society, they are worth to be celebrated. They are the salt of the world.

“We love them and we will not cease to celebrate them and they should not refrain from keeping hope alive,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that International Women’s Day (IWD), is a day set aside each year on March 8 to celebrate women globally.

The day throws the spotlight on women and their rights.

“Beginning early 1900s, IWD is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

“The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality,” according to the official IWD website.

This year’s IWD has the theme: ” Women in Leadership: Choose to Challenge Inequality Amidst COVID-19. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

