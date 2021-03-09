Women’s Day:  Fayose urges women to keep hope alive

Former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti has urged women in the country to remained resilience and keep hope alive.

Fayose the call in a in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday marking the International Women’s Day.

According to , Nigerian women should be for their patience, resilience and tolerance in the face of recent happenings  in the country.

The former governor said in spite of the situation the country found itself, women had demonstrated themselves as the hope of the world.

stressed women were custodian of men and children, noting their love take the nation out of captivity.

“Considering the roles of women in our society, they are worth to be celebrated. They are the salt of the world.

“We love them and we not cease to celebrate them and they should not refrain keeping hope alive,” said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports International Women’s Day (IWD), is a day set aside each year on March 8 to celebrate women globally.

The day throws the spotlight on women and their rights.

“Beginning early 1900s, IWD is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

“The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality,” according to the official IWD website.

year’s IWD has the theme: ” Women in Leadership: Choose to Challenge Inequality Amidst . (NAN)

