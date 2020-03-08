Women’s Day: All should play active role in gender balancing – Dame Uduehi

The Founder of Nigerian League of Women Voters, Dame Esther Uduehi has called on everyone to play active role in ensuring gender balancing, as the world marks international women’s day.

She made the call at a press briefing held at the Abuja head office of the league of Women voters of Nigeria (NILOWV).

“We are celebrating the International Day of Women, which is a struggle for women’s rights and gender equality that has been on for ages and generations”, she said.

She emphasised on the campaign to draw attention to the difference individuals could make in building a balanced and just world by doing our individual bits to bring about gender equality.

With the year’s theme: “I am Generational Equality: Realising Women’s Rights,” Uduehi drew stressed that gender inequality is not a women’s issue but an economic one.

“Though complete gender equality may not be achieved in another century, it is important to create this awareness and the media is a good place and organ to be employed in doing so.

“We can all make a difference from our various corners especially for those in Government, Board rooms and corporate offices and most especially the media,” she said.

According to her, Nigeria will be a better country and a stronger economy if it embraces and acknowledges the rights of women and their importance in building a just, free and economic society.

“As I have always said, Nigeria is currently only seeing with one eye and so it’s blinded in the other. For as long as it sees with only one eye, things can not be right. She needs the second eye, she needs to see with her two eyes and we can all make her do so by playing our individual roles in this campaign.

“My message this is that the problem of gender inequality is no more a women’s issue but an economic issue and each and every one of us has a role to play in achieving a gender balanced Nigeria that thus becomes an enabled society and an economic giant”, Uduehi further said.

She called on the media to partner with the League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV) in their mobilization, education, sensitization and advocacy efforts and drive to build a better Nigeria with the full and active participation of both men and women, boys and girls.

Uduehi thanked ActionAid Nigeria for its partnership with the support of the Canadian Government.