Women with disability decry worsening insecurity

July 28, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 A non-governmental organisation, Network for Women with Disability, (NDW), has lamented the challenges faced by its members over the worsening insecurity the country.

The coordinator of the NDW Enugu State, Mrs Jacinta Udeinya, made the call while briefing journalists Enugu on .

According to her, we are tired of the high level of bloodletting, kidnapping and sexual abuse of innocent citizens country.

“During the in 2020, some of our members were harassed, robbed or sexually abused during the period.

“We however, commend the federal and the Enugu state for the efforts made so far to make the country better.

“We plead with the to look into insecurity in Nigeria, as it affects everyone, particularly women with disability.

“Persons without disability finds it difficult to save themselves let alone persons or women with disability.

“We beg the to save us, help us, hear our cries and voices to reduce this insecurity in our country,” Udeinya added.

The coordinator of Albino Foundation in the state, Mrs Nonye Ogbuagu, regretted that the state was safe for the , thus disturbing the peace of the state.

Ogbuagu hinted that women were mostly affected by the insecurity, as they lost their husbands, brothers and sometimes their children, a development that made them become breadwinners in their families.

Also contributing, a member of the Spinal Cord Association, Miss Christiana Ochi, asked the federal and the state government to proactive in security matters.

She urged the government to seek for external security to enable them the insecurity in the nation. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,