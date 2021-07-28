Women with disability decry worsening insecurity

A non-governmental organisation, Network for Women with Disability, (NDW), has lamented the challenges faced by its members over the worsening insecurity in the country.

The coordinator of the NDW in Enugu State, Mrs Jacinta Udeinya, made the call while briefing journalists in Enugu on Wednesday.

According to her, we are tired of the high level of bloodletting, kidnapping and sexual abuse of innocent citizens in country.

“During the EndSARS protest in 2020, some of our members were harassed, robbed or sexually abused during the period.

“We however, commend the federal and the Enugu state government for the efforts made so far to make the country better.

“We plead with the government to look into insecurity in Nigeria, as it affects everyone, particularly women with disability.

“Persons without disability finds it difficult to save themselves let alone persons or women with disability.

“We beg the government to save us, help us, hear our cries and voices to reduce this insecurity in our country,” Udeinya added.

The coordinator of Albino Foundation in the state, Mrs Nonye Ogbuagu, regretted that the state was no longer safe for the residents, thus disturbing the peace of the state.

Ogbuagu hinted that women were mostly affected by the insecurity, as they lost their husbands, brothers and sometimes their children, a development that made them become breadwinners in their families.

Also contributing, a member of the Spinal Cord Association, Miss Christiana Ochi, asked the federal and the state government to be proactive in security matters.

She urged the government to seek for external security to enable them defeat the insecurity in the nation. (NAN)

