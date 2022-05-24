Women will be given equal opportunities as their male counterparts- Amaechi

A Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the APC, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi has promised to give women equal opportunities as men in his administration, if elected president come 2023.Amaechi, in a statement made the pledge during his consultation visits to Benue, Gombe, and Katsina States.

According to him, I don’t believe in the 35 per cent affirmative action for women in politics because women are more competent and intelligent than men.Amaechi, however, said that women delegates should get ready to vote him into power after he gets the party ticket as his administration would give women equal rights.“

When we win, women will have equal opportunities as the men; there will not be 35 per cent affirmative action for women. No, you are more intelligent than the men.”Ask parents, if you have a boy and a girl, the girl develops faster than the boy and is more intelligent, eventually, the boy becomes the Oga of the house by tradition, not because he is more brilliant.“Amina Mohammed was not selected because she was a woman, she earned it. Women are more qualified than men, whether you believe it or not, in our government, we will include women, just go and vote.“We will give you opportunities like every other person in Nigeria to serve the country because you are equally qualified.

So, there will be equal opportunities for both genders,” Amaechi said.Speaking to the youths, he urged them to join a party and be more active at the party level, stating that he became a Speaker at the age of 34years.“I became a Speaker at the age of 34years, then there was no “Not too Young to Run Bill,” and I was given the opportunity, if youths are more committed at the party level, they will get more opportunities to serve,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that various NGOs and women groups had protested over denying women 35 per cent affirmative action in party administration, leadership, and specific seats for women in the National Assembly. (NAN)

