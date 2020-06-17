Women want end to skirmishes in some parts of southern Kaduna

Share the news













Worried by the recent violence that recently hit some parts of southern Kaduna, a women body, Concerned Fulbe Women Group of Nigeria, has urged youths in the area to embrace peace and work together to end the crisis.

President of the Group, Hajiya Halima Usman, made the appeal on Tuesday when she led her colleagues on a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, Mr Umar Muri, as part of efforts to end the crisis between some Fulani and other tribal groups.

Usman described the communal crisis in Zongon Kataf Local Government as unfortunate and unacceptable, urging for measures to restore peace “as quickly as possible”.

She said the visit had become necessary so as to inform the police commissioner of the rising violence in the area, adding that they were being carried out by misguided youths who were acting “in a militia-like manner”.

The president said that the women group would embark on advocacy visits to their fellow Fulani people and the rival groups involved in criminal activities to enlighten them on the need for peaceful coexistence.

“We are going to carry out a house-to-house campaign to encourage parents to expose youths involved in criminal activities. Exposing them will help curb criminal menace experienced in the society,” she said.

In his response, the commissioner said that the command swung into action to stop the violence immediately it was informed of the crisis.

“We arrived Zangon-Kataf immediately we were told about the crisis. We still have about 500 policemen stationed at the community to ensure that there is no resurgence. The Police have also rescued more that 1,000 persons trapped in the violence,”he said.

He assured the women that government was doing its best to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

“The Fulani people are like other Nigerians who are entitled to free movement and security. They can choose to live in any part of the country and also live normal lives,” he said.

The Police officer urged the women to speak to their husbands to help fish out criminals among the Fulani groups as there were bad eggs “in every tribe”.

Muri appreciated the group, especially its resolve to promote peace, and promised to deliver the letter it presented to the appropriate quarters.(NAN)















