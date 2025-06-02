Women storm Edo Assembly with children to seek release of husbands

By Usman Aliyu

Women from Okhorimi community in Benin City on Monday stormed the Edo House of Assembly, with their children, pleading for the release of their husbands arrested three weeks ago.

Carrying placards, the women, some with infants strapped to their backs, said the arrest of six men had left their families shattered and their children out of school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command in the state had disclosed that the men were arrested for having prohibited weapons and a suspected human skull at their disposal.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mrs Abieyuwa Otasowei, said the arrests were indiscriminate.

”We are not here to fight. We came to beg. Our husbands are innocent. Since they were taken away, our children have not been going to school. We just want them back,” said Otasowei, wife of one of the detainees.

According to her, the weapons were found in a public field frequently used by youths from both Okhoromi and neighbouring communities for football.

”They searched our homes and hotels in the community, yet they didn’t find anything. The field where they said they found the guns is open to everybody, even those who fight us in the community come there to play,” she added.

Appealing to both the state government and the Oba of Benin, the women begged for forgiveness if the dethroned chief priest in the community, referred to as Ohen, had erred in any way.

”We are begging the Oba. He is a father to us all. We are pleading because of our children and our future,” she said.

She urged Gov. Monday Okpebholo to withdraw the charges against the detainees, which made the court to remand them in Oko custodial centre. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)