



Nigeria league of women voters says it will do all it takes to ensure women secure elective position come 2023, State chairperson of The League Hajiya Fatima Zakari gave the indication during a one day capacity building and physical interaction held for Elective position Aspirants ahead of 2023 polls in Bauchi organised by the league with support from Action Aid Nigeria.



Hajiya Fatima briefed the Participants that the league has the mandate to help women actualise their political dreams and aspirations in the midst of challenges that the Arena poses she laments the fact that currently in the Bauchi state house of Assembly and the National Assembly there is no female representative stressing that these narrative must be reversed so that women can contribute favorablely.



In a paper titled “Women in Politics way Forward” Hajiya Lami Geidam advised women to Shun Rivarly, back biting and envy, because these are the challenges hindering women from being proactive in Politics and supporting one another, she however identified,lack of financial strength, Violence and name Shaming as possible hinderances to their excelling in the Business you politics.



A participant who spoke on behalf of the others appreciates the Nilowv for the gesture and urge them to sustain the Campaign.



Nilowv says it will continue to support any female Politician Regardless of Party Affiliation.

Blessed Emmanuel Bauchi

