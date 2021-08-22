Women set to support women come 2023 General Election

Nigeria league of voters says it will do all it takes ensure secure elective position come 2023, State chairperson of The League Hajiya Fatima Zakari gave the indication during a one day capacity building and physical interaction held for Elective position Aspirants ahead of 2023 polls in Bauchi organised by the league with support from Action Aid Nigeria.


Hajiya Fatima briefed the Participants that the league has the mandate help actualise their political dreams and aspirations in the midst of challenges that the Arena poses she laments the fact that currently in the Bauchi state house of Assembly and the National Assembly is no female representative stressing that these narrative must be reversed so that can contribute favorablely.


paper titled “ in Politics way Forward” Hajiya Lami Geidam advised women Shun Rivarly, back biting and envy, because these are the challenges hindering from being proactive in Politics and one another, she however identified,lack of financial strength, Violence and name Shaming as possible hinderances their excelling in the Business you politics.


A participant spoke on behalf of the others appreciates the Nilowv for the gesture and urge them sustain the Campaign.


Nilowv says it will continue support any female Politician Regardless of Party Affiliation.
