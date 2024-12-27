Women professional group rallies support for AGF, Madein

The Nigeria Women Professional Alliance (NWPA), a Civil Society Organisation, has pledged its support to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein.

By Philip Yatai

The NWPA’s spokesperson, Mrs Christine Ezekwe, who announced the support while interacting with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, urged critics to allow her to complete her tenure in office.

Ezekwe urged Madein to remain steadfast in her duties and ignore moves to remove her from office before her tenure expires in March 2025.

She commended President Bola Tinubu for allowing Madein to remain in office until the end of her tenure.

According to her, the decision demonstrated Tinubu’s statesmanship and quality leadership.

She dismissed media reports suggesting that Madein has refused to proceed on three-month terminal leave, which she said was optional as provided for in the Public Service Rule (PSR).

Ezekwe urged those aspiring to occupy the office to exercise patience until Madein’s tenure ends in three months.

“Those longing to occupy her position as their lifetime dream should show a strong sense of maturity by waiting patiently for her to exit before they take over, if appointed.

“We recognise the importance of Madein’s role as an ambassador of Nigerian women in leadership.

“We want her to continue executing her duties passionately, in line with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” she said.

The spokesperson also defended the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, against unjustified criticism, accusing her of supporting Madein to remain in office.

She said that the head of service advice to allow the AGF to complete her tenure was based on the provisions of the PSR.

She urged detractors to allow Madein to concentrate on her job, especially as she prepared the office for a smooth transition.

“Your focus should remain on service delivery, adherence to due process, and ensuring stability and professionalism in the nation’s public service,” Ezekwe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu had reportedly appointed Mr Shamseldeen Ogunjimi as the Acting AGF on Dec. 10.

A statement by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, had said that Ogunjimi’s assumption of office was with immediately effect, following Madein’s pre-retirement leave.(NAN)