Women must take action to lead – TUC

By Joan Nwagwu

The Chairperson of the TUC FCT Women’s Commission, Mrs Sandra Ogbonna, has urged women to take deliberate steps towards leadership through proactive action rather than waiting for opportunities.

Ogbonna made this call at the International Women’s Day 2025 celebration with the theme “Accelerate Action Towards Occupying Positions of Authority” in Abuja on Saturday.

She stated that leadership positions must be actively pursued, as they are not freely given.

Ogbonna noted the persistent gender gap in leadership, noting that in spite women’s contributions, decision-making spaces remain dominated by men.

She called on women to equip themselves with knowledge, support one another, challenge barriers, and advocate for policy reforms that promote inclusivity.

“We must break self-imposed limitations and take our rightful place in leadership,” she said, encouraging women to engage in governance and politics.

She also urged members of the TUC Women’s Commission to participate actively in discussions and decision-making processes.

The Secretary of the Commission, Uche Ukachukwu, underscored the importance of resilience and leadership in advancing women’s empowerment.

Ukachukwu stressed that women’s achievements must never be overlooked.

“The knowledge we gain in spaces like this is invaluable, you may not realise its significance now, but one day, you will,” she said.

She reaffirmed the TUC’s commitment to celebrating women’s contributions and urged attendees to reflect, learn, and continue pushing for gender equality.

“Resilience is key to overcoming obstacles and making a lasting impact,” she added.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Chapter, Grace Ike, called on women to be intentional in supporting one another, stressing that mere lip service will not drive progress in gender parity.

Reflecting on her own journey, she acknowledged the support she received from women like the union’s secretary but emphasised that such support must be based on merit rather than emotion or gender solidarity.

“Without even questioning my competence, she supported me simply because she believed in women. But beyond that, we must ensure that the women we support are capable.

“We should not blindly follow someone just because she is a woman. Let us do our due diligence, and if she is competent, why not support her?” Ike stated.

She criticised women who refuse to support other women due to personal interests, describing them as obstacles to real progress.

She cited an instance within the NUJ where some men were more willing to back a female candidate than certain women, one of whom openly opposed her candidacy.

“The men said, ‘Women don’t support women,’ but we proved them wrong. However, one woman insisted that unless it was her preferred candidate, she would never support another woman.

“Ironically, this same woman now holds a leadership position, despite once fighting against another woman’s rise,” Ike revealed.

Calling for a shift from performative activism to measurable action, she urged women to evaluate their impact before each Women’s Day celebration.

“We must not just gather every year to talk. By 2026, we should be able to point to tangible achievements from 2025. How many women did we uplift? Who did we empower? If we do not have results, then we are merely running in circles,” she said.

Ike proposed initiatives such as legislative advocacy, gender-sensitive laws, and lobbying for special seats for women in political and decision-making spaces.

She also stressed the importance of mentorship and grassroots economic empowerment.

“It is not about having millions. Have you given a woman ₦20,000 to start a petty trade? Have you given ₦5,000 to help someone start a small recharge card business? These are the real actions that change lives,” she argued.

She warned against hypocrisy in the women’s movement, vowing to expose those who claim to support gender equality but work against it in private.

“If I were to conduct investigative journalism, I would visit people’s homes and ask about them. That is how we will identify those who merely hold microphones and talk but do nothing for women,” she added.

Ike called for a new, action-driven movement, suggesting that the phrase “women supporting women” might be too long and instead advocating for “She for She” as a rallying call.

“At the current rate, gender parity will not be achieved until 2158. This delay is unacceptable. We must act decisively. Enough of the talk—let’s make women’s support intentional and impactful,” she declared.

The FCT Chairman of the TUC Commission, Comrade Paul Audu, called for urgent action to dismantle barriers preventing women from occupying leadership positions.

He praised the resilience and dedication of women across all sectors, emphasising their role in national development.

Audu acknowledged that in spite some progress, leadership spaces remain disproportionately occupied by men.

“Talent is not gendered! Competence knows no chromosomes! Yet, systemic barriers continue to hold back the incredible potential of our women,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the trade union movement’s commitment to equality, stressing that empowering women strengthens workplaces, policies, and society as a whole.

“This is not just about fairness; it’s about progress,” he declared, urging intentional efforts to create space for women in decision-making roles.

He urged everyone to accelerate change by challenging the status quo and actively dismantling barriers that hinder women’s advancement.

Audu reaffirmed the union’s commitment to being a driving force for gender equality, stating that real progress will only come when women’s voices are heard at the highest levels. (NAN)