Women ‘ll lead Africa’s $29trn economic transformation — Shettima

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed optimism that women would be at the forefront of Africa’s projected 29 trillion dollars economic transformation.

Shettima stated this on Thursday in Abuja when he declared open the 2025 Gender Inclusion Conference and launched Project #SheIsIncluded to bridge gender gaps in finance and the broader economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the two-way conference is “Breaking Barriers, Building Resilience for Sustainable Women’s Economic and Financial Inclusion.”

The conference is a follow-up to the 2024 Aso Accord for Economic and Financial Inclusion.

The vice-president, therefore, expressed strong conviction that gender inclusion was not merely a rhetorical commitment, but a cornerstone of Nigeria’s national development agenda.

He said “we cannot build the Nigeria or Africa we envision without fully integrating women into our economic systems.

“Women are not just participants in our economy; they are leaders, innovators and the bedrock of sustainable development.”

According to him, project #SheIsIncluded is built on the pillars of education, financial literacy, maternal healthcare, gender-sensitive policies and programmes, as well as expanded economic opportunities for women.

He announced that the initiative would reach the 774 local government areas of

Nigeria “to ensure that no woman is left behind.

“Our commitment to gender inclusion is not a cosmetic performance to placate the sensibilities of progressives; it is a fundamental pillar of our national development agenda.

“We are not just assuring the women of Nigeria of their place in our collective journey, we are creating pathways for them to lead.”

The vice-president explained that the project is not just about meeting quota, but about unlocking the full potential of people to drive the broader economic goals of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He noted that the initiative would be spearheaded by the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion, in partnership with the Ministry of Women Affairs.

He further explained that the aim of the initiative is to build an inclusive economic ecosystem where Nigerians, regardless of gender, can contribute and benefit, redouble their efforts and align with global best practices.

“We must be relentless in our pursuit of Sustainable Development Goal five — achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls,” he affirmed.

He emphasised that the two-day conference was more than just a discussion, but an

avenue for serious reflection and practical strategising on how to build an inclusive nation.

He urged both public and private sector stakeholders to take the opportunity to outline actionable steps toward active participation in the gender inclusion agenda.

He said “I look forward to the recommendations that will emerge from this conference, knowing that they will shape the future of gender inclusion in Nigeria.”

The Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere- Ekun, said the conference was an important milestone in the collective effort to outline ways of breaking barriers to empower women and promote inclusion.

She said gender inclusion is a key enabler for sustainable development and central to addressing poverty and fostering economic growth.

She noted that it should translate into financial independence, wealth creation and leadership development for women across different sectors.

The CJN assured that the judiciary, in partnership with stakeholders, would ensure that the rights of women to access economic resources and ownership of property are protected.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Dr Amina Mohammed, said the conference marked a critical step toward Nigeria’s journey to gender inclusion, women empowerment and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said gender equality and inclusion is not just an aspiration, but a foundation for sustainable development, peace and development across the world.

She urged all to invest in women empowerment, noting that when women are empowered, communities prosper, economies grow and societies advance.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, said Shettima’s support and push for inclusive growth resonates with everything that he has done since assuming office.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said the conference offers a unique opportunity to strengthen strategic frameworks for dismantling all barriers. (NAN)