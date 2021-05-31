Women lawyers pay N186,500 to set 8 children free in Bauchi State

The  State chapter of the Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), paid N186,500 as fines on Monday to set eight children free from the state’s remand home.

Fatima Abubakar, chairperson of the chapter, who signed the release warrant, said the gesture was in fulfilment of a promise made earlier.

“FIDA in partnership with Al-Muhibbah visited the remand home on May 5, 2021and this the outcome of the visit,’’ she said.

In her remarks, Safiya Musa, treasurer of the chapter, pleaded with religious and community  to support FIDA in re-integrating the children into the .

Representative of Al-Muhibbah , Mr Aliyu Usman, said the NGO would continue to work with FIDA to support children in the remand home to improve on their lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria () Muhibbah was founded by the wife of the State governor, Dr Aisha Mohammed.

The  in charge of the home, Mr Aliyu Ahmed, said the children in the facility had acquired skills in various vocations.

Ahmed said that the children set free on Monday had acquired skills in tailoring and pleaded that they should re-integrated into without discrimination.

He called on NGOs and philanthropists to emulate FIDA’s gesture. ()

