The Bauchi State chapter of the Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), paid N186,500 as fines on Monday to set eight children free from the state’s remand home.

Fatima Abubakar, chairperson of the chapter, who signed the release warrant, said the gesture was in fulfilment of a promise made earlier.

“FIDA in partnership with Al-Muhibbah Foundation visited the remand home on May 5, 2021and this is the outcome of the visit,’’ she said.

In her remarks, Safiya Musa, treasurer of the chapter, pleaded with religious and community leaders to support FIDA in re-integrating the children into the society.

Representative of Al-Muhibbah Foundation, Mr Aliyu Usman, said that the NGO would continue to work with FIDA to support children in the remand home to improve on their lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muhibbah Foundation was founded by the wife of the Bauchi State governor, Dr Aisha Mohammed.

The Officer in charge of the home, Mr Aliyu Ahmed, said that the children in the facility had acquired skills in various vocations.

Ahmed said that the children set free on Monday had acquired skills in tailoring and pleaded that they should be re-integrated into society without discrimination.

He called on other NGOs and philanthropists to emulate FIDA’s gesture. (NAN)

