Women lawyers lauds Kekere-Ekun’s recommendation as CJN

By Adenike Ayodele

The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) has lauded the National Judicial Council (NJC) on the recommendation of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The President of AWLA, Mrs Mandy Asagba, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos, said that the recommendation was well deserved.

According to her, Kekere-Ekun is long overdue for the CJN position.

She said that the women lawyers wished Justice Kekere-Ekun the very best.

Asagba, stated that Justice Kekere-Ekun had been steadfast in her job.

“She is one of the justices of the Supreme Court that one could vouch for in terms of character, integrity and quality of judgment she delivers.

“She is one of the incorruptible judges in the Supreme Court.

“We, as women lawyers are very happy, excited and elated to have a female CJN again,” Asagba said.

She added that Justice Kekere-Ekun would be the second female CJN in Nigeria, after many years the country attained independence.

Asagba expressed joy and prayed that the Almighty God would equip Kekere-Ekun well for the new position.

“It is a position that demands a lot of time and intellect. I am positive she will surely make us proud.

“I know she will turn out to be one of the best CJN because women always go the extra mile,” she said.

The AWLA president added that the association was happy because there was no manipulation in the recommendation of the incoming CJN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Judicial Council had, during its recent 106th meeting, recommended Justice Kekere-Ekun for appointment by Tinubu as the next CJN.

The recommendation was made by the NJC against the backdrop of the fast approaching retirement of the current CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, on Aug. 22. He was appointed on June 27, 2022 (NAN)