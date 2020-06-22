Women groups demand justice against rapists in Edo

Share the news













Two NGOs, Win Women International and Godsent Foundation, on Monday embarked on an advocacy rally in Benin, Edo, calling for justice against the rapists, and protection of women.Miss Blessing Aigbe, Secretary, Win Women International and Peculiar Agaga, Spokesperson of Godsent Foundation, however, decried the rising cases of rape in the state in particular and the country, as a whole.

They spoke at a solidarity and awareness walk round major streets in Benin, demanding justice for victims of rape and women abused domestically.Aigbe said: “We are here to demand justice for the victims of rape like Vera Uwalia Omozuwa, who was raped and killed in a church in Benin.

“The girl-child is no longer safe anymore in our society, whether in schools, churches, homes or at work.“The time has come for people in authority to begin to find a permanent solution to the problem of rape in our society.“We are here to speak up against rape, and we are also calling on the government to enact a law that would protect and provide stringent punishment for rapists in the state.

”In her remarks, Agaga, called for the protection of women’s rights.Also, Mr Roland Osakwe, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo Council, while receiving the women groups at the NUJ Press Centre in Benin, decried the act of rape.“I want to assure you that hard time awaits rapists in the state.“I can also assure you that as journalists, we shall continue to speak up against rape and other social vices,’’ he said.According to him, rape has become a global phenomenon which should be addressed by concerned authorities to protect our women and girls. (NAN)

