Women group rallies support for Lagos Speaker Meranda

A women group, Safe Haven by Tahzan, has thrown its weight behind the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mojisola Meranda, urging Nigerians to support her leadership amidst reports of opposition.

Speaking on behalf of the group in Abuja on Thursday, the Convener of Safe Haven by Tahzan, Zainab Kassim Ikaz, emphasized that Hon. Meranda’s emergence as Speaker represents a significant step forward for women in leadership.

She said, “Her election is not just about her; it is about the progress of all women in leadership. She was duly elected by over 30 out of 40 lawmakers, and any attempt to undermine her is an attack on democracy and fairness.

She urged political leaders, civil society, and the media to stand firm in defending the Speaker’s position, stressing that women in leadership should not be unfairly challenged.

Similarly, Hajia Aminat Nasir Akwuh, a prominent women’s rights advocate, declared that Nigerian women must rally behind Meranda to ensure her success.

“As women in leadership, we are here to support one of our own. Hon. Meranda has contributed immensely to Nigerian politics, from her days in the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the Action Congress and now the All Progressives Congress (APC). She has worked tirelessly and has earned this position through dedication and competence,” Akwuh affirmed.

She added that Nigerian politics remains male-dominated, making it crucial for women to unite in support of female leaders.

Echoing these sentiments, Hon. Oyedele Elizabeth, a former Supervisory Councillor for Education in Bwari Area Council, stressed that excluding women from leadership weakens democracy.

“Women have suffered enough in politics. We face challenges at home, in society, and within the political system. Hon. Meranda understands these struggles, and we trust that she will champion policies that empower women,” she added.

The women’s coalition reiterated their call for fairness, equity, and support for female leaders, insisting that the progress achieved with Meranda’s emergence should not be reversed.

“If a woman rises, she lifts others with her. But she cannot do it alone. This is the time to stand up, take action, and ensure that Hon. Meranda’s leadership is upheld,” Ikaz added.

The women group’s message was clear: supporting women in leadership is not just a matter of fairness but a necessity for national progress.