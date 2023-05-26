Women, girls are agents of development in every nation – Minister

By Nana Musa

The Minister of State, Budget and National planning, Prince Clem Agba, has said that women and girls are the key agents of development and change in every nation.

He said this at the Government-Donor Joint Funding Facility for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment meeting in Abuja on Friday.

“I will like to reiterate the need for development partners to collaborate with the government to ensure that women and girls in the country are given the support and opportunities to thrive and contribute to the development of our country.

“This is also an opportunity for me as Gender Champion and “He4She Advocate”, to re-emphasize the urgency and necessity of a gender equality and women empowerment joint intervention funding for achieving the results outlined for women and gender equity over a period of 4-5 years as projected in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 – 2025,” Agba said.

He said that it was imperative to underscore the urgency of a gender equality and women empowerment joint intervention funding that would serve as a Basket Fund.

Agba said it would address such issues as Gender Based Violence (GBV) that has assumed significant dimension and which is often not reported due to stigmatisation.

“I had previously directed the technical committee to prepare a strategic framework for gender equality and women empowerment which heads of agencies and development partners earlier requested for during our previous meetings.

“This Document is now ready and has been shared through my last letter heads of agencies and development partners for their commitment to the joint funding facility to achieve the desired objectives of the Initiative,” the minister said.

He commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), resident representative, UN United Nations (UN) resident representative, Japan ambassador, European Union (EU) ambassador and the African Development Bank (AfDB), for supporting and fast tracking the development process of the framework through the engagement of a consultant who has produced a well-articulated and all-encompassing document.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said that economic empowerment for women was the smartest thing to do.

She commended the president for saying that all budgets must be gender responsive.

Tellen said that the incoming administration would do better and commended all the stakeholders. (NAN)