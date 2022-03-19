Women farmers urge FG to implement policies that promote gender inclusiveness

By Patricia Amogu

Mrs Esther Adebayo, President, Women Agro Processors Agricgen and exporters initiative ( Wapagein), has urged the Federal Government to implement policies capable of promoting gender inclusiveness in the Agricultural sector.

Adebayo,who made this call at the sideline of the opening of the National export Centre in Abuja, said women will drive a much better and economically stronger NIgeria via Agriculture.

She said that Wapagein was established to facilitate Agro business, especially,thereby consolidating Nigeria’s Economy through Agro -processing and export .

“Our strategy is to foster debate and exchange ideas between the Federal, State Governments and all stakeholders to find lasting solutions that will best practices in processing and increase our value at the international markets.

“We are going down to the farmers,we are forming co-operatives and clusters for our framers and processors at each local, state and National level.

“We are swinging into action, women must take up the challenge,we need to ensure household food security especially for the younger generation’.she added.

Dr Funmilayo Dauda, Chairperson, Planning Committee, said that with the sufficient support and resources , Agro-businesses can extend efforts to empower other women in the Agricultural sector.

“It is often said that the economic empowerment of women in agriculture, through increased participation is essential to transform the productivity and prosperity of the sector”.she said.

She added that the objective was to break barriers that impeded women’s development and encourage women succeed in emerging and growing sectors like Agriculture,ICT, Industry and e-commerce (NAN)

