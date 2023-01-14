Women Empowerment: Kaduna has set record—Dep Gov

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has noted that no administration has given women political appointments and empowered them like the Malam Nasir El Rufai government.

Dr Balarabe who disclosed that the government has disbursed N600 million to women entrepreneurs and groups to boost their businesses in the last seven years, also said that there are more female appointees in the administration.

The Deputy Governor who made this known while speaking during the meeting of the Women Mobilisation Directorate of the APC Campaign Council, called on women to elect all APC candidates in the coming elections, to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Dr Balarabe who is also the running mate of Senator Uba Sani, the gubernatorial candidate of APC, called on women to vote for the ticket which she described as ticket of continuity and progress.

She advised women in Kaduna state to bury the hatchet and unite to vote in APC in all election, adding that doing so is in their interest, the welfare of their families and the progress of Kaduna state as a whole.

The Deputy Governor promised to make copies of the APC Manifesto and list of all the projects and programmes that were executed by the present administration, in order to help women in mobilizing support for the party.

Earlier, the Directorate of Women Mobilisation Directorate, Hajiya Umma K Ahmad, noted that there are more women registered voters than men in Kaduna state, so women should use their numerical strength to vote APC to victory.

According to her, the aim of the meeting is for women to speak their minds and give suggestions as to how APC will be victorious in the coming election, adding that the forum is to enhance unity.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of the APC Campaign Council, Professor Muhammad Sani Bello, Mainan Zazzau, noted that the meeting was timely as it was convened at the time that full blown campaign is about to begin next Tuesday.

The Director General disclosed that the campaign will cover all the 34 state constituencies of Kaduna state as it will not be limited to only the headquarters of the 23 local governments.

He noted that APC is a united party in Kaduna state as there are no factions even after the primaries.

Prof Bello called on party faithful to vote for the party’s presidential and gubernatorial candidates, its three senatorial candidates and 16 House of Representatives candidates as well as 34 House of Assembly candidates in the coming elections.

In her contribution, the Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba, noted that the present administration has not left anyone behind in its development agenda.

According to her, no administration has done for people with special needs like what the government of Malam Nasir El Rufai has done for them in the last seven years.