Women empowerment: AfDB to provide $500m to businesses by end of 2021

June 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 16, 2016. Picture taken September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo - RC196B9DEF90

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said it would provide 500 million dollars of lending women-empowered businesses by the end of 2021, through its programme for women.

President of the AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, said this a virtual media briefing at the end of the 2021 Annual Meetings of the bank on Friday. 

Adesina said the bank would use its resources for the Affirmative Finance for Women Africa (AFAWA) guaranteed fund lend women businesses. 

The AfDB president added that the -19 pandemic had affected women disproportionately because the majority affected by the lockdown were the informal sector.

He also recalled that AFAWA was an initiative mobilise five billion US dollars in new financing in of women businesses in Africa.

“Therefore, the recovery process must prioritise inclusiveness for women in terms of access to finance. 

“We expect, the bank’ resources for the AFAWA guaranteed fund, we would be able to have provided lending of 500 million dollars, that is half a billion dollars to women-empowered businesses by the end of this year.”

He also stressed that the bank had zero tolerance for serial exploitation and harassment of women, adding that Africa must make sure its women were safe, had equity and empowered.

“We also have to invest in ’ education. We must make sure that are not married out at very young ages.

“We should leave the young to go to school, to have the opportunity to have participation in a world where they can create opportunities for themselves.”

Adesina further noted that the bank was focused on making sure all projects impacted women and and also urged governments to be accountable for African women. 

“Africa will move better, faster and have inclusive growth when it fully empowers all its women and that is a responsibility we have,” he said.

Contributing, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’ Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said there was the need for a reassessment of gender .  

Ofori-Atta, who is also the Chairman of the bank’ Board of Governors, said: “We know that when we look at our traditional production, distribution, market and in taking care of the future, it is the women that do it.

“We as finance ministers, as we examine our resources, would have to profile it a lot better than we have in the past the issues of education, health and financial resources are also programmed to them.”

The 2021 Annual Meetings of the AfDB Group held June 23 to June 25 with the theme: “Building Resilient Economies in Post -19 Africa.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,