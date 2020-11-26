Women: Edo First Lady, Betsy, Bagudu, Okei-Odumakin, others seek new ways to end violence 

The Edo First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, her Kebbi State counterpart, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and human rights activist and founder of Women Arise, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, have called for joint action by relevant stakeholders to end all forms of Gender-Based Violence in the country and prosecute all suspected sexual offenders.

They spoke at a public lecture organised by Women Arise and the United Nations Information Center to mark the commencement of 16 days of activism to end violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, who was guest speaker at the virtual summit, urged all stakeholders to work collectively with relevant government authorities, especially law enforcement agencies, to stem the tide of gender-based violence and uphold the rights of women.