Women, children drown as boat capsizes while fleeing terrorist attacks

…Sani Bello Mourns

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has expressed grief as many people including women and children drowned in Guni-Zumba River while fleeing terrorist attacks in Guni and Kurgbaku communities in Munya local government area of the state.

Governor Sani Bello in a condolence message, described the incident as painful and disturbing, condoled with the family members of the deceased and the entire people of Munya local government area.

He decried the unprovoked attacks on innocent citizens in the these communities.

The Governor emphatically stated that no matter how hard the criminals sustain their atrocious activities, Government will remain steadfast and not be dampened in its efforts to end criminality in the state.

While appreciating the efforts and sacrifices of the joint security operatives, Governor Sani Bello enjoined them to continue in sealing up their activities, and be more proactive in their operations.

He then prayed God to forgive all those who lost their lives and grant their loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Governor also directed State Emergency Agency to immediately commence a search and rescue operations as well as provide succour to the rest people in the affected communities.

Recall that some people including women and children were said to have drowned in Guni-Zumba River while trying to flee attacks on Guni and Kurgbaku communities in Munya LGA.

The attacks which were said to be simultaneous, forced the people to flee to safety in an overloaded boat which later capsized killing all on board as no one was said to be rescued.

