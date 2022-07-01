Women centre to get “facelift” after 30 years of existence

The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) is poised to give its infrastructure a facelift after 30 years of its existence for the development and empowerment of Nigerian women.

The Director-General of the centre, Dr Asabe Vilita-Bashir, said this on Friday in Abuja at the inauguration of the committee

that would facilitate and monitor the renovation exercise.

According to her, the present structure needs a facelift.

She added that her vision for restructuring, repositioning and rebranding of the edifice was an opportunity to strengthen

women’s work and progress in national sustainable development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ace broadcaster, Moji Makanjuola, is to chair the committee, while the NCWD

boss will co-chair the committee with other members.

Responding, Makanjuola said that the committee would work toward restoring the glory of the centre.

She said “we are being called upon to consolidate on the gains of our predecessors who had the foresight to invest in development

and empowerment of women.

“We, therefore, have a mandate to renovate, upgrade and improve our collective heritage to generation of Nigerian women for now

and in the future.

“So long as there is a voiceless and unemployed woman anywhere on Nigerian soil, we are all unemployed and voiceless.”

Makanjuola assured the centre of the committee’s commitment to do a good job.(NAN)

