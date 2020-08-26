Women are multipliers of wealth, says Gov Sani Bello



Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has described women as multipliers of wealth. The stated this when he received a women delegation led by the State Women Leader of the All Progressive Party APC Hajiya Fatima Mustapha at the Government House, Minna.







The Governor who noted that women are naturally gifted by God to nurture whatever is kept under their care acknowledged their continuous support to his administration while encouraging them to remain steadfast in the affairs of the Party.

He enjoined them to form clusters at the local government and ward levels with the view to engaging women especially those at the grass root in trade that will librate them from poverty thereby improving on their standard of living. The Governor assured them of more government support.









Earlier, the State Women Leader of APC, Hajiya Fatima Mustapha explained that the aim of their visit was to re-affirm their support to the Abubakar Sani Bello’s led administration considering the developmental programmes, policies and activities being carried out in the State.









Hajiya Mustapha said though the COVID-19 pandemic is still active in the society, she prayed God to intervene and bring an end to it soon.









The State Women Leader then appealed to the Governor to give Women top priority in the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives and more inclusion in his government pointing out that empowering women equates to empowering an entire family.

Related